Microsoft Announces Xbox Series X Games Showcase Event

Following Sony’s “Future of Gaming” PS5 event last month, one of the biggest talking points was when Microsoft was going to respond with their own version for their upcoming and highly-anticipated Xbox Series X console. Well, following an official post on their Twitter account, Microsoft has confirmed that their “Xbox Games Showcase” will be held this month on July 23rd.

Xbox Games Showcase

Set to kick off at 5 pm (BST) while Microsoft has not revealed specifics about what will be shown during the event, it doesn’t exactly take a lot of speculating to suggest that we’re going to see a number of upcoming gaming release footage running on their Xbox Series X console. While entirely in the realms of speculation, we can likely expect to see something of Halo Infinite, whatever the next Forza game will be, and possibly even the new Gears of War. Expect this to just be the tip of the iceberg though!

For someone who hasn’t yet made up their mind which console they are getting, I’m definitely interested to see what Microsoft is going to reveal here. Who knows, maybe even the price and release date will be discussed!

Where Can I Watch It?

At the time of writing, Microsoft hasn’t exactly given us any strong hints as to where the event will be live streamed. It seems more than likely, however, that it will be broadcast on their YouTube channel and, as such, if you want to sit in anticipation, you can check that out via the link here!

Rest assured though, we’ll be tuning in to bring you all of the key announcements and highlights as they happen!

What do you think? Will you be checking this event out? If so, what are you hoping to see? – Let us know in the comments!