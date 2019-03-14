Microsoft App Allows PC Streaming On Xbox One Console

Microsoft App Lets You Stream PC On Xbox Console!

While there might be a number of subscription based services that allow you to stream console games on PC, there is very little (if anything) that gives you to the option to do this in reverse.

Following the release of a new ‘Wireless Display’ app, however, Microsoft is allowing users to stream their PC via their Xbox One console.

What Is The Point Of This?

Well, in fairness, I think that’s a very valid question. I mean, if you could play games on a PC, why would you want to stream it to your console to play it on there?

Well, there is something of a logic behind this. For example, if would allow you to access your Steam library and effectively play games on whatever TV your console is hooked up to.

This is how Microsoft’s new Wireless Display app works. You can use it to control a PC via your Xbox One, and stream PC games to the console and play them with controller https://t.co/tqtqEAZVLU pic.twitter.com/nbX5KySu0m — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 13, 2019

When Is It Out?

The ‘Wireless Display’ app is available to download now via the Microsoft Store. If you would like to learn more about it you can check out the website via the link here!

Admittedly, I’m not quite certain that there was specifically a ‘demand’ for an app like this. Then again, I’m sure more than a few of you will find it useful!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!