Microsoft Asks For Your Ideas To Improve Gaming On Windows

Microsoft Wants To Improve PC Gaming

The chances are that if you play games on a PC, you’re using some version of the Windows operating system. Yes, I am aware of Linux and it’s popularity, but in terms of user share, it’s only reportedly used on about 2% of PCs. Let alone those capable of a gaming experience. Yes, like it or not, if you want to play games then Windows very likely forms part of it.

Following the launch of their ‘Xbox Ideas’, however, Microsoft seems keen to work with the community. Specifically, in suggesting ideas that might help improve the experience moving forward.

A Great Idea!

The idea is already proving very popular and a number of suggestions have already been made which I believe to be more than valid. Before I list some of them, please remember that I said valid and not likely or easy.

An operating system specifically designed for gaming.

Games to automatically suspend unnecessary processes.

In-built streaming software.

Automatic driver updates.

Submit Your Own!

You can, if you wish, submit your own ideas via the website. If you have, therefore, spent years wishing for a specific change to the operating system to help boost gaming, now is your chance!

You can visit the official website and make your suggestions via the link here!

What do you think? Impressed with the suggestions? Which one would you make? – Let us know in the comments!