Microsoft Backtracks On Forced Windows 10 Updates

Windows 10 Updates

As any Windows 10 user will know, while updates come as part and parcel of any operating system, it can be rather vexing when the update is dictatorially forced upon you.

This is perhaps best highlighted when you go to turn off your PC and see the dreaded ‘update’ screen.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, it seems that Microsoft may have reconsidered their opinion. There is, therefore, good news. Windows 10 updates are no longer going to be obligatory!

Option To Turn Off Or Uninstall

Following the (ironically) next planned update for Windows 10, users are going to be given the option to disable the bi-annual major updates that Microsoft releases.

In addition, users will also be given the option to fully remove the update if it isn’t meeting with their approval. As you might expect, however, there is a catch!

What’s The Catch?

Well, put simply, while you can uninstall or stop updates, your copy of Windows 10 will only ever be as good as 18-months from the prior update.

Confused? Well, put simply, Microsoft will only support systems to which the operating system has been updated within the last 18 months. If you choose not to update after that point, you’re essentially on your own.

There is, therefore, a decision to be made for those who are not keen on the updates. On the plus side, however, at least Microsoft has put that decision back in the hands of the users.

What do you think? Do you use Windows 10? – Let us know in the comments!