Microsoft Begins Phase-Out of Windows 10 32-Bit Support

It’s been nearly 5 years now since Windows 10 was released and, while some have been reluctant to make the upgrade, it hasn’t stopped Microsoft looking to push the operating system further forward. In a report via TechPowerUp, however, there will always be a time when older-tech has to be bid a fond farewell.

So, what’s going? Well, following the launch of the 2004 Windows 10 update, Microsoft is no longer going to be offering users the opportunity to utilize the 32-bit version of the operating system.

Windows 10

Now, even we’ll admit that that statement requires some clarification. So before any of you users of the 32-bit version start panicking, don’t! Microsoft is still going to be including you with all of the security updates and patches. The main key focus, however, is that Microsoft is going to stop offering 32-bit builds for OEM distribution.

In other words, the chances of finding a 32-bit operating system on a pre-built PC will grow ever slimmer after the end of this month!

What Do We Think?

To be honest, for the vast majority of you this will likely not be an issue. Put simply, the Windows 10 32-bit OS could only support up to 4GB of RAM and we daresay that many of you reading this probably have more memory on your smartphone, let alone inside your system! And if you’re thinking of buying a PC with only 4GB of RAM, then you might need to speak to somebody who knows a little about these things!

As such, the decision to put a discontinuation on it (in terms of new releases) does make sense. 64-bit is the future and, quite frankly, has been for a long time now!

