Microsoft Confirms Another NEW Windows 10 CPU Usage Bug

I have to admit, based on all of the recent issues we have heard following the recent KB4512941 update to Windows 10, I am beginning to feel like something of a broken record here. If you ever needed any proof that Microsoft needed to put more research and quality checking into patch updates, however, this is it!

So, why are we talking about this yet again? Well, believe it or not, in a report via DSOGaming a brand new bug has been found within the update that, again, affects CPU usage. Rather than being Cortana based, however, this time it’s more to do with your keyboard inputs.

Microsoft Confirms Another Windows 10 Update Bug

Fortunately, if you are reading this, then the chances are that this latest issue isn’t giving you too much trouble. Why? Well, I am presuming that you don’t have your keyboard set up to type in Chinese.

The latest issue is found to cause problems within the Chinese Simplified (ChsIME.EXE) and Chinese Traditional (ChtIME.EXE) programs with Changjie/Quick keyboard.

For reasons that are (again) unclear, its found that these applications are gobbling up rather a lot of CPU usage. In other words, we have a problem with the Input Method Editor (IME) here.

“Some Input Method Editor (IME) may become unresponsive or may have high CPU usage. Affected IMEs include Chinese Simplified (ChsIME.EXE) and Chinese Traditional (ChtIME.EXE) with Changjie/Quick keyboard.” – Microsoft

How To Fix It?

Although a formal ‘fix’ is expected to be released in the coming weeks, if you are having this problem in Windows 10, there is a workaround.

Select the Start button and type Services.

Locate Touch Keyboard and Handwriting Panel Service and double click on it or long press and select Properties.

Locate Startup type: and change it to Manual

Select Ok

The TabletInputService service is now in the default configuration and IME should work as expected.

At this point, however, you do begin to think that Microsoft may regret having ever released this update. Remember as well, it was an optional one too!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!