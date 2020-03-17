Microsoft Confirms Full Xbox Series X Specifications

With the spread of the Coronavirus having had a major impact on scheduled technology events, it was always something of a matter of curiosity as to as and when both Microsoft and Sony would reveal news about their upcoming next-gen consoles.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, despite the lack of any major event, Microsoft has decided to just go ahead anyway and reveal the full system specifications for their upcoming Xbox Series X.

Microsoft Reveals Xbox Series X Specifications

So, what do we know about the upcoming console? Well, it should come as absolutely no surprise to find that it will utilize an AMD based Zen 2 APU style processor. Something that, in fairness, we knew as practically a 99% fact over a year ago.

In terms of the other aspects, however, with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a 1TB NVME SSD, it seems pretty clear that, overall, it’s going to pack a pretty decent punch.

What Do We Think?

Of all the specifications revealed, what is perhaps the most surprising is that Microsoft has confirmed (as a definitive fact) that the Xbox Series X will feature a Blu-ray drive. There was, after all, a lot of speculation that Microsoft may have dropped physical storage and, in fairness, they still might for alternative models.

If you were, however, curious as to what the Xbox Series X would represent, you need worry no more. We now have our specifications and we can spend at least the next 6 months debating as to how this might stack up against the PS5.

For more information, you can check out an official press release from Microsoft via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed by these specifications? – Let us know in the comments!