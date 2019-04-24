Microsoft Confirms Paint Is Still a Part of Windows… For Now!

MS Paint Is Still Going To Be Around

In 2017, Microsoft horrified the internet by announcing that they were planning to scrap their MS Paint application. This caused a huge outcry from fans of the application and, thankfully, they decided to give the (very basic) imaging editing tool a stay of execution.

This wording is, however, more apt than you might know. While Microsoft has said it would delay the closure of the app, it’s future has remained more than a little uncertain.

In a report via the BBC, however, Microsoft has, at the very least, confirmed that they don’t have any plans to remove it in the near future.

Why Were They Going To Scrap It?

With the release of their ‘Paint 3D’ application, Microsoft saw this as the logical transition for image editing within Windows. As such, they believed that the older platform needed to be removed to make way for the new.

The thing is, however, that while MS Paint is very basic, it’s also exceptionally good at the simple things. Whiting out areas, cropping, even resizing images. It’s certainly faster than more heavier options such as Photoshop.

It’s Still Around… For Now!

While this, therefore, does sound like good news, Microsoft still seems to be eyeing up it’s eventual removal. Considering that this program has (effectively) been one of the longest standing running applications of Windows (since 1985 arguably) fans are clearly keen for it to remain.

It seems, however, that it may be relegated to a separate download option at some point in the future.

So, to celebrate it still being around for at least a little longer, open it up and let the art flow from you!

What do you think? Do you like Paint or do you think it’s too outdated? – Let us know in the comments!