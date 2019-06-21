Microsoft Confirms Upcoming Flight Simulator Will Support Mods

Flight Simulator Designed for PC

Microsoft‘s Flight Simulator is perhaps the most crowd-pleasing, non-Keanu and non-Ikumi related reveal at E3 2019. The series is of course, just as beloved by fans as by Microsoft themselves. Being almost 40-years old at this point, it is actually Microsoft’s longest-running software line. Even predating the Windows operating system by a few years.

The next Flight Simulator installment will be ready by 2020 according to Microsoft. Furthermore, the game will be available for PC and will be moddable.

The confirmation comes directly from Microsoft, stating that “third-party Content Development and Community Content creation” support is available. That is good news for long-time fans, and should extend replayability of the game even further.

Microsoft also makes it clear that this game is not an arcade type game, but rather a “simulator”. Thus, it will have plenty of controller support, including yoke and pedals, mouse and keyboard, as well as regular game controllers.

Microsoft Asks for Community Input

Once August 2019 rolls around, the company will unveil their development roadmap to keep fans up to date. These latest updates of course, requires users to sign up to their insider program. This should also grant users access to early insider builds when they become available.

Follow this link to sign-up to the Flight Simulator Insider Program. It simply requires a valid e-mail address to start.

