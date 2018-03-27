Microsoft Edge Browser Now Available for iOS and Android

Microsoft Edge Now on Tablets

Microsoft is announcing the availability of their Edge browser on iOS and Android devices. The Edge browser aims to shake off the negative stigma earned by years of sub-par Internet Explorer performance. For the most part, Microsoft has done well since it is much snappier and faster than Internet Explorer. Now after a short beta period, they want to expand the Edge browser’s influence to the mobile market.

Why Use Microsoft Edge on Tablets?

The company knows it is not easy to convince people to just switch browsers from what they are used to. So they want the transition from the desktop experience to the tablet experience to be smooth. Users can take advantage of cross-platform syncing between devices, including their PC. It also has Reading List, New Tab Page, Reading View, Roaming Passwords and Roaming Favorites.

For those who prefer reading in the dark, there is also a “dark mode” theme, which is also now available for the desktop. Various language versions are also available. For the iOS it comes in US English, Simplified-Chinese, French and the UK English. Microsoft Edge for Android is available in the US English, Australian English, Canadian English and French, Simplified-Chinese, French, Indian English and UK English.

Users can download it now for the iOS in the Apple Store, and for Android via Google Playstore.

