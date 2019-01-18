Microsoft To End Windows 10 Mobile Support In December

Windows 10 Mobile To End In December

When Microsoft attempted to get into the phone market, while ‘disaster’ is not quite the right word, they made barely any impact at all. In fact, I bet as you read this some of you didn’t even know (or had forgotten) that they even released a Windows 10 based phone operating system. It seems, however, that Microsoft is set to draw the line under one of their less successful ventures.

In an update to their ‘lifecycle’ FAQ page, Microsoft has confirmed that support for the mobile operating system will end in December 2019. Yes, by this time next year, Windows Mobile will effectively be dead.

Writing On The Wall

In fairness, this has been coming for some time. For example, the last official (significant) update for the phone came in October 2017. It has, therefore, already been over a year since they did anything significant with it. Microsoft is even going as far as to recommend people to ‘make the switch’ to Apple or Android after the service ends.

Some Support Will Continue

While support and security updates will end, Microsoft has at least confirmed that the back-up service offered on the platform will continue for 3 further months. After March 2020, however, the Windows 10 Mobile is effectively cut loose. It does, however, leave the company to continue their investment in providing apps for existing Apple and Google services.

If you are, however, one of the (presumably few) Windows 10 Mobile owners, it’s time to think about making a switch!

What do you think? Did (or do) you own a Windows 10 Phone? – Let us know in the comments!