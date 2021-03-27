Microsoft in ‘Exclusive Talks’ for Discord Purchase?!

You may recall that earlier this week we reported on the news that Microsoft had apparently lodged a $10BN bid in order to purchase the highly-popular social media application Discord. Well, while many expected that it would be a little while before we heard anything new regarding this, it would appear that the wheels are in far greater motion! – Why? Well, following a report via the WSJ, it is now being said that talks are already at a very ‘advanced’ stage!

Microsoft to Purchase Discord?

In the report it is said that Discord may have already provisionally accepted the bid pending further discussions/negotiations. Based on the comments, however, it would appear that these talks must be progressing very smoothly with the deal being described as both ‘advanced’ and, perhaps more interestingly, ‘exclusive’. – Why is the latter so important? Well, it would strongly hint that Discord is no longer entertaining the possibility of any other 11th-hour bids.

Put simply, it now seems more likely than not that Discord will become part of the Microsoft family!

When Will We Know?

Initially, we thought it would take several months before anything solid was hammered out both over the business table and then with the lawyers. The source is, however, claiming that with the deal seemingly going so smoothly, a formal announcement might come as early as next month! – Albeit, it is still entirely possible that this might all fall apart and, it should be noted, Discord has in the past made more than a few overtures to going public rather than selling. – Whatever happens though, rest assured we’ll be ready to bring you the latest developments!

Oh, and again, in something that is admittedly a totally shameless plug, if you want to join the eTeknix Discord server (with access to exclusive news and features!), click on the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!