Microsoft Extends Windows 10 (1809) End of Service

I would expect that if you’re using Windows 10 most of you have already made the upgrade to the latest (and current) 1909 version of the operating system. I would, however, also forgive and understand if you had not yet applied it. It’s not exactly any secret that the updates (binaurally released) have often provided users with more than a few headaches.

For those of you stubbornly sticking to version 1809, however, there is some good news. In a report via TechPowerUp, while the operating system version was originally set to enter ‘end of service’ next month, Microsoft has announced that this will now be extended until November 10th.

Microsoft Extends Windows 10 1809 Support

Now, it should be noted that Microsoft hasn’t done this because of any issues with their current (or upcoming) updates. It does, actually, boil down to a far more practical matters.

With various medical facilities around the world currently battling the Coronavirus, Microsoft doesn’t want the ‘end of service’ to provide them with the inconvenience or disruption that their updates can often provide. I mean, admittedly, and in most cases, the ‘disruption’ largely only boils down to a moderately lengthy shutdown/restart as the update is applied. As noted above, however, sometimes these Windows 10 updates can throw up some unexpected problems!

What Do We Think?

All in all, it’s probably the smart move and it isn’t even the first instance of Microsoft ‘shifting the goalposts’ to adjust to the COVID-19 situation. For example, only earlier this month we reported that the company was going to effectively put a hold on ‘optional updates’ and it appears that this is also being applied to cumulative updates as well.

So, if you are still using Windows 10 version 1809 and are not particularly overly fussed about updating to the latest release, the good news is that you’ve got another 7 months to enjoy it!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!