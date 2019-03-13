Microsoft Finally Brings DirectX 12 To Windows 7

Microsoft Releases DirectX 12 For Windows 7

When Windows 10 was first released in 2015, one of the key ‘selling points’ of the operating system was being able to access the latest version of DirectX.

Admittedly, nearly 4 years on and we’re still seeing mixed results between versions 11 and 12. Microsoft was, however, remaining somewhat stubborn that the latest version would not be released on Windows 7.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, there has been a surprising U-turn on policy by Microsoft as DirectX 12 is now available to download on the operating system!

Why Now?

Well, it’s a good question. Particularly given that Microsoft is ending official support for the operating system this January. It seems, however, that not only has it been released, but World of Warcraft is the first game to support its usage on Windows 7.

How Will It Perform?

Well, given that so many people have ardently stuck with Windows 7 rather than ‘upgrading’ to 10, it’ll be curious to see how DX12 performs on the platform.

Microsoft, as you might expect, has been clear to state that Windows 10 will always offer the ‘best experience’. It does, however, seem likely that over the coming weeks a number of comparative performance benchmarks will be released.

I guess that might finally settle the argument over which operating system is better for gaming.

