Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 To Release Next Month!

Since it was revealed that a new release of Microsoft Flight Simulator was in the works, it has undoubtedly been one of my most anticipated PC releases. As for when it would come out, however, we have mostly been left waiting in anticipation.

Well, following the release of a brand new trailer, we have confirmation that Microsoft Flight Simulator is set for release on August 18th. Albeit, depending on which version you plan to buy, you might want to start saving up now!

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Although this isn’t entirely unsurprising news, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 will be released under three different versions. While the prices go up for each ‘tier’, you do get more varied content for your money. The different versions released (and what you get) are as follows:

Standard Edition (20 planes and 30 high-detail airports) – $59.99

Deluxe Edition (An additional 5 planes and airports) – $89.99

Premium Deluxe Edition (Total of 30 planes and 40 airports) – $119.99

What Do We Think?

Presumably, buying the ‘standard’ version will allow you, if you wish, to upgrade to the higher tier versions at a later date if you wish. The price structure does, however, indicate that any DLC released later for this game will be a rather unusual affair. I mean, you would presume that the ‘Premium Deluxe Edition’ would effectively be a ‘battle pass’ version that would automatically qualify you for further DLC releases. That being said though, as this is a highly popular release, I doubt that is going to be the case. Put simply, there are almost certainly, regardless of which version you get, going to be masses of DLC packs you will be able to purchase for this game over the coming years.

Still, with the release date confirmed, it’s time to start saving and maybe getting a little hard drive preparation in order. Particularly the latter as something tells me this is going to be an absolutely gigantic download!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!