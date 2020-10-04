Microsoft Flight Simulator Opens Sign-Ups for Closed Beta VR

Following the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator, the game has so far proven to be a huge hit with both long-term fans of the series as well as those who are entirely new to it. If you do, however, want to take that already amazing experience to the next level, then you may want to pay attention.

Following the launch of an official website, Microsoft Flight Simulator is now accepting sign-ups for people to be a part of the VR closed beta. Yes, virtual reality is coming to this amazing game… Simulator… Whatever!

Microsoft Flight Simulator

As you might expect, there are some moderate and reasonable conditions you need to meet or have before you sign-up for the closed beta. For example, you need to own a copy of the game and also, clearly, a compatible VR headset. Beyond that, however, as long as your PC meets the following requirements, you’re welcome to put your name down on the list!

OS: Windows 10 (At least November 2019 Update – 1909)

DirectX: DirectX 11

CPU: i5-8400/Ryzen 5 1500X

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent

VRAM: 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB

HDD: 150 GB

Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, it’s unclear as to how many people will be invited to the closed beta and, as such, signing up for it is no guarantee you will be accepted to try it out. If you do, however, want to learn more about it (and let’s face it, why wouldn’t you), you can check out the official sign-up website via the link here!

