Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases a New ‘In-Engine’ Video

I will happily admit that I am something of a border-line geek when it comes to airplanes. Oh, don’t get me wrong, I know very little about them. That has, however, never stopped me from occasionally hopping into a flight simulator game just to see if I can get my 747 across the Atlantic. To paraphrase a popular quote, I don’t win but I do a little better each time.

It has, however, been a very long time since Microsoft released a new version of their highly-popular Flight Simulator, but fortunately one is on the way. If you wanted an idea as to some of the improvements within it, however, then the release of a brand new video showcasing their ‘in-game’ engine is just stunning to behold!

Microsoft Flight Simulator

At the risk of sounding hyperbolic, I honestly think that the quality within that video is so good you could easily mistake it for being actual real-world footage. It clearly shows that while it might have taken Microsoft more than a few years to pump out a new release in this franchise, it’s likely looking set to be entirely worth it!

There is, however, something a little unusual in the trailer. Namely, that just before the end it cites that something is ‘coming’ on October 10th.

What’s Coming In October?

One thing is practically 100% certain. Microsoft Flight Simulator is not releasing next month. Well, if it does I shall eat my metaphorical hat. Every indication to date has pointed towards a (still loose) 2020 release date. So what can we make of this?

My best guess is that Microsoft may be planning a formal announcement on October 10th. Possibly even confirming the release date with a nice glitzy trailer. With it being just a little under 2 weeks away, however, we clearly don’t have long to find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!