Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases its First Patch Update

While the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator has largely been met with wide and glowing praise, I think even it’s biggest fans would admit that there are more than a few little bugs and glitches that need ironing out. Well, with the release of its first official patch update, if you have been experiencing any problems, these have (all going well) now been solved! Well, on a practical level of actually running/installing the game at least!

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Update Notes!

STABILITY ISSUES

The title will no longer crash when different input devices/peripherals are disconnected

The title will no longer crash when the TBM 930 package is deleted

INSTALLATION ISSUES

The install process will no longer be blocked after a partial decompression of a package

The install process will no longer be blocked when a local user account includes non-ASCII characters

The install process will no longer be blocked after a failed connection to servers

The install process will no longer display an empty onboarding screen under certain conditions

The title will download a critical missing/deleted package to access the main menu even if the save data preference is set to offline (when an internet connection is available)

CONTENT MANAGER

The title will no longer automatically download packages that have been deleted through the content manager

The content manager will no longer get stuck in an infinite loading state when checked offline

The Creator name of the packages should now be properly updated

SIMCONNECT

Significant FPS drop when using Simconnect should no longer affect the experience

OPTIMIZATION

The performance of the title has been improved when the Display nameplate option is set to active

MARKETPLACE

The correct currency is now properly updated in the marketplace

What Do We Think?

Admittedly, this latest update does look to correct more issues in terms of stability than fixing random issues located in the game. For example, that 212-story tower can still be found in Melbourne Australia if you want to go and have a look at it. By and large though, this game is still pretty new and clearly has a long way to go in the future before it’s a 100% perfect experience. Given that the ‘standard’ version of the game is included as part of the Xbox PC Game pass, however, for a very modest price you could be playing this right now and, even if you have zero experience in flying, it’s still amazingly fun to try!

You can check out the games official website at the Microsoft Store via the link here!

What do you think? Have you played Microsoft Flight Simulator? – Let us know in the comments!