Microsoft Introduces New Game Pass Specifically For The PC

Around two years ago Microsoft introduced the Xbox Game Pass which offered their console users a rather unique method of being able to access a good amount of games for solely the cost of a subscription package. While there were certain benefits for PC users out of this, however, the package offered significantly better value for Xbox One owners.

Following an official statement by Microsoft, however, they have confirmed that a brand new ‘Game Pass’ tier will be released that will specifically look to focus on PC gamers.

What Do We Know About It?

In the official blog post (which you can read in full here) Microsoft has said:

Xbox Game Pass for PC will give players unlimited access to a curated library of over 100 high-quality PC games on Windows 10, from well-known PC game developers and publishers such as Bethesda, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Paradox Interactive, SEGA, and more. And just as we committed on the console, it is our intent to include new games from Xbox Game Studios in Xbox Game Pass for PC the same day as their global release, including titles from newly acquired studios like Obsidian and inXile. We’re working with over 75 developers and publishers to bring PC content to the service and we’ll ensure the library remains curated and full of great PC titles across a variety of genres, with new games added every month.

What Do We Think?

I have myself personally signed up for the Game Pass every now and then. Largely just to try out games such as Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2. Games which are offered (basically) free via the subscription platform. As above though, I have often found it a little too limited as a PC user to really stick around for longer than a month.

As such, seeing a subscription package specifically tiered towards PC users sounds excellent to me. Particularly with so many big developers seemingly already tied into it’s launch.

Whether it will be a success or not remains to be seen. Personally though, I think this could be very interesting!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!