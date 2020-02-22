Microsoft is Redesigning the Windows 10 Icons

Users of the Microsoft Office suite may have noticed in recent months that a number of the Windows 10 icons had been swapped out for more modern counterparts. Well, it seems that the change is set to be implemented in the entire operating system.

In a report via TechPowerUp, the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19569 shows that some brand new icons are on the way and yes, they’re probably going to replace the ones you know!

Windows 10 To Change User Icons

At the time of writing, it’s unclear as to why Microsoft is bringing this change to Windows 10. The speculation, however, is seemingly pointing towards Microsoft perhaps wanting to move away from those icons we primarily became familiar with in Windows 7.

With that operating system now officially in end-of-life, it does seem that, like it or not, Microsoft wants to make Windows 10 at least appear more different. You can check out some of the new icon changes below. See how many you can still identify!

What Do We Think?

More than anything, we can see this causing some initial confusion when the changes come. Don’t be fooled either. With these already a firm staple of insider builds, this is coming to a Windows 10 update. One that will arrive (presumably) in the very near future!

Admittedly, looking at some of the changes above, I think I still recognize the vast majority of them. Albeit some adjustments are clearly going to be necessary.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!