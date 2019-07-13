Microsoft Is Shutting Down Their Windows Internet Games

With the release of Windows 10, Microsoft took a shift away from providing free ‘casual’ games with the platform. While you can still play solitaire and the like, there was, however, a clear emphasis that some of the more popular releases that you could play with other Windows users were on the way out.

Well, it seems that the hammer is finally dropping as in a report via CNET, Microsoft has confirmed that it is shutting down their ‘internet games’. So… I guess it’s time to grab a quick round of Backgammon while you still can!

Microsoft is Shutting Down Their ‘Internet Games’

In a statement, Microsoft has confirmed the shutdown saying:

“It is with heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision. However, the time has come for us, along with our hardware and software partners, to invest our resources towards more recent technologies.”

So, the short version is that those of you who still enjoy the casual game of Hearts, Spades, Checkers, Backgammon and Reversi on your Windows system may have to find new avenues for your gaming fun!

What Do We Think?

The truth is that while this is surprising, it’s not entirely shocking either. As above, Microsoft had already largely phased these games out with the release of Windows 10. With Windows XP out of support and Windows 7 set to join it next year, these are (like it or not) applications which have simply got lost in time.

That being said though, if Microsoft wanted to bring Ski Free back, I wouldn’t complain!

What do you think? When was the last time you played one of these games? Will you be sad to see them go? – Let us know in the comments!