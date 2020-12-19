Microsoft Joins Sony in Offering Full Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds

Yesterday we reported on the semi-surprising news that Sony was officially offering a full refund for those who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 directly from their PlayStation Store. – As such, it was always a matter of mild curiosity to see what Microsoft would do in response. – Well, following a report via GamesIndustry, we have our answer.

So, if you’re unhappy about Cyberpunk 2077 on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S pay attention because Microsoft has confirmed that you can now apply for a no questions asked refund.

Cyberpunk 2077 Refund Offered for Xbox Users

In making the announcement, a spokesperson for Microsoft has said:

“We know the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk in extremely challenging circumstances. However, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles. To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one. To ensure that every player is able to get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice. To request an Xbox refund, please follow the steps listed on our Xbox refund page.”

Some Differences

We should note that unlike Sony, who completely yanked Cyberpunk 2077 from their digital storefront, Microsoft is still offering it for sale. In something more than a little embarrasing for CD Projekt Red, however, they have decided to include a disclaimer stating that the Xbox One version is, quite rightly, not very good at the moment.

The inclusion of this is likely just to ensure that anyone who now chooses to purchase Cyberpunk 2077 for their Xbox One system (directly from the Microsoft Store) will not be entitled to a refund based on ‘full disclosure’ of the ‘quality’ of the game. Make no bones about it though, with both Microsoft, Sony, and even various retailers now offering refunds (on both boxes and digital copies) Cyberpunk 2077’s console launch is becoming nothing short of a total disaster! – And I only make the distinction for the console version as, by and large, the PC version does appear (generally speaking) to be the best.

