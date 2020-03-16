Microsoft Launches a Coronavirus Tracker on Bing

With current concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, it’s hardly surprising that we’ve seen a number of websites pop up over the last few weeks looking to provide us with up to date tracking on the progress of COVID-19. That has, however, unfortunately, led to the creation of a lot of illegitimate websites looking to infect your PC with malware. As such, if you are one of those people, you need to be careful!

If you are looking for one of the best options to keep tabs on it, however, then Microsoft may have just given us one of the best trackers yet!

Microsoft Launches Bing Coronavirus Tracker

Coming under their ‘Bing’ umbrella, there is a major point that I should first clarify. No, you’re not required to use ‘Bing’ in order for it to work. Not that anyone really ever used it in the first place! The application works perfectly fine within any browser and provides you with a highly-detailed depiction of the current state of the Coronavirus.

Better still, while most trackers are currently primarily designed for desktop computers, this one has been designed to also work exceptionally well on smartphones. Having tried it myself, it’s actually surprisingly good!

Where Can I Check It Out?

The application provides users with the option to check details on the small or large scale. For example, in the UK I can currently see that we have 1,337 active cases, 19 confirmed recoveries and 35 deaths from the virus.

If you do, therefore, want to check it out, then you can visit the official website via the link here! – Albeit, it should be noted that Google is expected to launch its own version in the next few days!

What do you think? Are you keeping tabs on the Coronavirus? Is this the best tracker you’ve seen released so far? – Let us know in the comments!