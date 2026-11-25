RTX Spark mini PCs have been arriving on the market over the past few weeks, with major brands such as MSI and ASUS joining the market with these types of devices. And in the last few hours, Microsoft has also entered the market with the launch of the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, one of the most compact mini PCs on the market.

Microsoft presented this device last June. As we have come to expect from the company, it has launched this new device with just one configuration, featuring 128 GB of unified memory and a 2 TB SSD.

Surface RTX Spark Dev Box: A Mini PC with 128 GB of Unified Memory and a 2 TB SSD

Having such a high-end configuration affects its price, putting it a step above its rivals, with a current price in the US of $5,999.99. What we don’t know is whether this price will remain the same in other countries or if there will be some kind of currency conversion.

As expected, the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box comes with the RTX Spark N1X, which is currently NVIDIA’s most powerful chip. This chip features a 20-core CPU and a GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores, allowing it to run video games without any problems. This same chip is also found in the Surface Laptop Ultra at a much lower price, although that configuration “only” comes with 32 GB of memory and a 1 TB SSD.

As its name suggests, this does not seem to be a device designed for the average user to get the most out of its potential. The Surface RTX Dev Box is designed for experienced developers. However, if you enjoy experimenting with native AI, there is no doubt that this is an impressive device.