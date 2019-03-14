Microsoft Launches ‘Pi Day’ Sale For US Customers

Microsoft ‘Pi Day’ Sale

Today is Pi day so may we be amongst the first to wish you a happy holiday! – For those of you wondering exactly what this is, it isn’t a day when you’re allowed to eat as many pies as you like. For me, that’d be just like any other day !

Given that it is March 14th, using the US style of callendar, this would make todays date 3.14. This, as you should’ve learned in school, is the mathematical figure for pi. You know, that number we use to find the area of a circle?

Well, to celebrate Pi Day, Microsoft has launched a pretty spectacular sale! – Well, for it’s American customers at least!

What’s On Offer?

The sale seems to large concentrate on laptops. With 31.4% off, however, (remember… Pi Day) you can get some actually very impressive deals. This includes many Intel i5 laptops with 4K touchscreen technology!

The image below gives you a small idea as to how significant a sale this is! – Don’t, however, think that this is limited to laptops! There are also a few gaming peripherals to try and grab your attention!

Where Can I Check It Out?

As above, this deal is currently only available for customers in America. For if you’re reading this from Europe or anywhere else, the changes are that these deals will not apply to you.

Either way, you can visit the official Pi Day sale website via the link here!

What do you think? Which is the best deal? – Let us know in the comments!