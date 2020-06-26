Microsoft Confirms List of ‘Xbox Series X Optimized’ Games

Despite there still being many details of the console we don’t yet know (such as it’s price and release date) Microsoft has just made a rather important statement regarding games for it’s new Xbox Series X platform. In releasing a list of upcoming releases, Microsoft has confirmed 22 games set for (or around) the launch of the console that is fully-optimized to get the best out of its significantly big performance potential!

So, what does this mean? Well, in the list below, Microsoft has confirmed that each of these games will be capable of running at high-resolutions, with ray-tracing effects, and in addition, will also be capable of up to 120 frames per second performance.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of the Sea

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

FIFA 21

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

Outriders

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Second Extinction

The Ascent

The Medium

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

“Optimized for Xbox Series X is the indicator for games that take advantage of the full power of Xbox Series X. Since Xbox Series X offers developers unparalleled power and speed, this empowers them to create the experiences they want and embrace a range of features and capabilities based on what is best for their individual titles. When you hear a game has been Optimized for Xbox Series X, you’ll know that the developer has either natively designed or fully rebuilt their game to take full advantage of the unique capabilities of our most powerful console ever.”

What Do We Think?

With there being some pretty notable titles on that list, it seems pretty clear that the Xbox Series X is going to be a pretty strong gaming option when it releases later this year. More so, it should be noted that this is only a list of current games and, as such, we can likely expect this to significantly grow before the console hits retail shelves.

While this is, however, all good news, as we noted right at the beginning, we are still firmly waiting on a firm release date and how much this console will cost. I must admit though, at the time of writing, I’m liking what I hear from Microsoft a lot more than Sony!

