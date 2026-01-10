Valkyrie Website
News

Microsoft May Have Created the Slowest Windows in 25 Years with Windows 11

Photo of Solomon Thompson Solomon Thompson Send an email 10 minutes agoLast Updated: January 10, 2026
0 501
Microsoft May Have Created the Slowest Windows in 25 Years with Windows 11

When it comes to performance, it’s hard to find users who are completely satisfied with Windows 11. Many believe it’s filled with unnecessary features that are difficult to disable.

According to a recent test by YouTuber TrigzZolt, Windows 11 might actually be the slowest version of Windows released in the past 25 years — yes, even slower than the often-criticized Windows Vista.

A Slow Experience Despite Promises

Microsoft promotes Windows 11 as its fastest operating system ever, but real-world tests tell a different story. In a detailed comparison, TrigzZolt benchmarked several Windows versions: XP, Vista, 7, 8.1, 10, and 11. The results showed that the newest version, Windows 11, performed the worst overall.

The tests covered system boot time, laptop battery performance, application launch speed, memory management, and video editing capabilities. The benchmarks were run on a Lenovo ThinkPad X220 — a model not officially compatible with Windows 11 — which could have affected some results. However, since the incompatibility mainly relates to hardware security rather than performance, the impact was likely minor.

Among all the tested systems, Windows 11 was the slowest to start up, took the longest to open simple applications like Paint and File Explorer, and performed poorly when handling video editing in OpenShot. It also showed the highest RAM usage when idle. Even without active applications, Windows 11 consumes significantly more memory due to its many background services and always-on features. Recently added AI functions have also contributed to slowing it down.

The only areas where Windows 11 performed better were file transfer speed and storage space management for system applications. Overall, the conclusion was clear — Microsoft needs to lighten Windows 11, instead of filling it with more and more features that few users actually use.

Tags
Photo of Solomon Thompson Solomon Thompson Send an email 10 minutes agoLast Updated: January 10, 2026
0 501
Photo of Solomon Thompson

Solomon Thompson

Related Articles

Endorfy Unleash New Cases and Peripherals @ CES 2026

2 days ago
GTA 6 Could Face Another Delay as Game Content Reportedly Still Incomplete

GTA 6 Could Face Another Delay as Game Content Reportedly Still Incomplete

2 days ago
ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders Faces Massive Cheating Problem, Streamers Claim Half of All Lobbies Are Rigged

2 days ago
Assassin’s Creed Unity Director Says Smaller Teams Could Save AAA Game Development

Assassin’s Creed Unity Director Says Smaller Teams Could Save AAA Game Development

2 days ago
Leave A Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker!   eTeknix prides itself on supplying the most accurate and informative PC and tech related news and reviews and this is made possible by advertisements but be rest assured that we will never serve pop ups, self playing audio ads or any form of ad that tracks your information as your data security is as important to us as it is to you.   If you want to help support us further you can over on our Patreon!   Thank you for visiting eTeknix