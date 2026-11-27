Microsoft has been rumored to be working on Windows 12 for some time, with its launch expected sooner rather than later. However, it seems that the company’s plans have changed. In fact, Microsoft says it needs “permission” before it can launch the new operating system.

The launch of Windows 12 seems to be further away than we might have thought a few months ago. Microsoft’s head of Windows, Pavan Davuluri, has assured that the company’s goal is to make Windows 11 a more complete operating system, and that after this, they will focus on the next version of their system.

Microsoft Must Prove Its AI Is Useful Before Windows 12

Image via Windows Latest

Axios directly asked Davuluri when Windows 12 could arrive. In response, the head of Windows said that the development team is focused on “the quality, the craft, the fundamentals, the performance, [and] the reliability” of Windows 11. However, he did not give a specific date for the new version of the system.

The head of Windows points out that the company must develop the technology that will allow future AI applications to reach their full potential and prove that they are actually useful to people. Davuluri says that once this happens, they will have the “permission” needed to launch their next operating system.

This is in line with what Bob O’Donnell, chief analyst at Technalysis Research, also told Axios. Speaking about the integration of AI into the operating system, he said that “this stuff should be working and it should be working solidly, securely all the time.”

Therefore, it seems that Microsoft first wants to make sure that Windows 11 is a complete system. We should not forget that this version has faced several problems over the years, with bugs that completely “broke” the user experience. This changed Microsoft’s plans, and it seems to be the most logical decision.