Microsoft Offers $30,000 Bounty To Find Bugs In New Edge

Last week Microsoft released the beta for their upcoming Edge update that would feature a transition to the chromium platform. Better late than never, right? Only currently available to those who are members of the Windows Insider Program, there is, however, a pretty attractive offer going that, if you know your coding and security, might be of interest!

In a report via PCGamesN, Microsoft is offering bounties of up to $30,000 for anyone who can find flaws with the new browser! With it being Microsoft Edge, I can already see some of you licking your lips at this prospect. I mean, how hard can it be?…

Microsoft Offers Edge Bounties!

Microsoft is likely offering the bounty package in order to get their browser very quickly up to code with the competition. Browsers such as Google’s Chrome, for example, have been using Chromium for years.

So, how much can you earn? Well, it depends on what you find!

Any elevation of privilege + WDAG container escape vulnerability rated to critical severity. = $30,000

Critical flaws = $5,000 – $15,000

Important flaws = $1,000 – $10,000

What Do We Think?

Bounty programs such as these are nearly always a really smart move by tech companies. It essentially employs a small army of ‘white hat’ hackers who do not need a wage, but are rightly incentivised if they do find anything wrong! Generally speaking, it’s a lot faster, more reliable and generally better than letting a professional QA team investigate.

So, for any of you who are about to go hunting, we wish you good luck!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!