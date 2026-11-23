A recent patent published by Microsoft describes a new system that could make repairing its controllers much easier. The idea is to use replaceable thumbstick modules that can be removed and installed without having to deal with complicated repairs. This could be especially useful when the analog sticks start wearing out or stop working properly.

The patent application, registered as US 2026/0362619 A1 and titled “Replaceable Input Module”, describes self-contained thumbstick modules that can be secured to the controller using a single captive screw. This screw stays attached to the module, making it harder to lose during installation or removal.

Microsoft Designs Replaceable Thumbstick Modules With a Single Screw

To make sure the module fits correctly, Microsoft has also included a locating pin, a seating lip, and angled surfaces that help align it and keep it flat against the controller housing. This should make the process of replacing a faulty joystick much simpler.

Another important detail is that the design uses electrical contacts on the underside of the module instead of traditional soldered connections. These contacts also include redundant connections to help maintain a reliable connection if dirt builds up. In addition, the system can send an identification signal to recognize which thumbstick module is installed.

Although the main purpose of this design is to make it easier to repair or replace worn analog sticks in game controllers, Microsoft also mentions other possible applications. These include keyboards, laptops, and drone controllers, suggesting that the technology could be used in more devices beyond gaming accessories.

As with any patent, there is no guarantee that Microsoft will bring this design to the market. However, if it eventually makes its way into future Xbox controllers, it could make replacing faulty joysticks much easier without having to replace the entire controller.

As more information becomes available, we’ll make sure to let you guys know here at eTeknix.