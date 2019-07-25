Microsoft Planning a New Windows 10 Start Menu Design?

Like it or not, it seems that Microsoft is currently putting all their eggs into the Windows 10 basket as they look to step away from their older operating systems. As part of 2 large bi-annual updates, Microsoft regularly looks to add new features to the platform which, in theory, should make the experience better for users.

In a report via TechSpot, however, an internal build of their latest preview model shows that Microsoft may be planning something rather dramatic. Specifically, a complete redesign of how the start menu works.

Windows 10 Leak Shows New Start Menu

The leak appears to show the start menu redesigned with a far simpler icon-based system. In addition, it will also (thank god!) include a search function bar!

As insignificant as this sounds, many users (myself included) would say that since Windows XP, the start-menu and functionality offered hasn’t been anywhere near as good.

What Do We Think?

It should be noted that this is an internal leak and, as such, doesn’t even feature yet as part of any of the Windows Insider builds. If they do, however, decide to go ahead with a redesign of the start-menu, if they get it right many users of the operating system will applaud the decision.

Sometimes you have to acknowledge that change for change’s sake isn’t always good. Thankfully, Microsoft may finally be learning that with Windows 10.

What do you think? Do you like this new design? – Let us know in the comments!