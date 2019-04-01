Microsoft Quietly Refreshes Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th Gen CPU

Launched Ahead of April 17th New York Press Event

Microsoft has now refreshed their Surface Book 2 with the latest 8th generation Intel processor, updating from the Kaby Lake version of last year. Although Microsoft is actually not ditching the 7th Gen models entirely and will continue to be available.

The new processor is a quad-core i5-8350U which runs up to 3.6GHz. In addition to the CPU change, the new model also includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

How Much is This Surface Book 2?

The new Microsoft Surface Book 2 with an Intel 8th Gen Core i5 has an MSRP of $1499 USD. Meanwhile, the 7th Gen version it displaces is now down to the $1299 USD.

More Microsoft accessories and products are expected to be announced at their April 17th event. This includes pricing and availability information of the Surface Hub 2 and other products.

