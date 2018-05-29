Microsoft Quietly Releases Free ‘Miami Street’ Racing Game

New Free-to-Play Racing Game from Microsoft Studios

Microsoft has recently released a new racing game on their Windows store called ‘Miami Street’. It is a free-to-play game for the PC and Microsoft surprisingly released it unannounced. From the screenshots however, it appears to be much better looking than one would expect from a free game. As you might have gathered from the name, it is a street racing game set in Miami. It is also going to be continually updated with new cars and events to get players excited. The game seems to be limited in regional release.

What Game Features Can Players Expect?

Here are the game’s features from the Microsoft Store:

Simply Powerful: Control strikingly realistic car physics through easy pick-up-and-play controls, where timing your gas, brake, and boost are the keys to victory.

One on One Racing: Quick, point to point races through a beautiful cityscape puts the focus on you vs. your opponent.

Dynamic Action Cameras: Every race looks like the car chase finale from your favorite summer blockbuster, as stylish cameras catch the drama unfolding between you and your rival.

Looks Incredible Wherever You Play: Built from the ground up to look and play fantastic on any Windows 10 device, this race will thrill anyone, anywhere.

Ever-growing Roster of Cars: Featuring the best performance icons from street and showroom, Miami Street’s car list is constantly growing.

Upgrade Your Rides: Maximize the power of your lineup to take on more challenging and more lucrative events as you rise to the top of the tournament.

Release Hidden Potential: Take on unique challenges by assembling the right lineup of cars. The combinations are endless; it’s up to you to find your winning formula.

A Campaign Without Limits: With new content always being released, Miami Street will feature new events, new narrative, and new prizes to earn on a regular basis.

Multiple Paths to Victory: The Miami Street event structure is built around choice. The harder the path you choose the more you earn, but you must make it to the end to claim your winnings!

Always Time to Play: Enjoy a quick race in less than a minute, or immerse yourself in a series of races for hours.

Can My System Run Miami Street?

The Microsoft Store page is not very helpful in listing the system requirements. It just mentions Windows 10 x64 and mouse as necessary. However, here is the official system requirements from Electric Square, the game’s developers. It is surprisingly low and it even runs with just basic Intel graphics.

4GB System Memory

2GB VRAM

Intel (R) Celeron(R) CPU N3060 @ 1.60GHz (2 CPUs), ~1.6GHz

Integrated Graphics

Where Do I Download the Game?

The download size is approximately 6.95GB and can be downloaded by following this link. Under Windows 10, you can also look it up in the Microsoft store app. Availability varies by region.