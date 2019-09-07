Microsoft Releases a Musical Video and it’s Actually Good!

There are few tech companies in the world better known than Microsoft. As you might expect, that comes with a lot of history, but (hopefully) a lot more innovations to come in the future.

In a completely bizarre video release, however, Microsoft has essentially created a whole musical number based on the company, what it has achieved and what its plans are for the future! I know what you’re thinking, this is going to be bad, right? Well, actually… no. I kind of like it!

Microsoft The Musical

The production value in the video is clearly high and, although you might want it to be awful and cringeworthy (which it is a little at times) on the whole it’s very catchy and, dare I say, good?…

Highlights include moments where, in song, they acknowledge that their mobile phone was a flop and, in addition, that Microsoft “missed a beat with Vista”. Albeit, if Vista was “missing a beat” then Windows Millenium Edition was outright tripping up, falling over and breaking your nose on the floor!

You can check out ‘Microsoft the Musical’ video in full below!

Was This A Good Idea?

Frankly, it gets a resounding yes from us. While the video may present itself as a music number detailing the company, it also kind of comes across to us as something of an advertisement. Not even necessarily for its products, but more as a means of possibly attracting new talent to the company.

All I can say is this, I’m going to be humming ‘it’s all happening here’ all day long now… I really want this to be adapted into a full stage show now.

What do you think? Did you like the video? – Let us know in the comments!