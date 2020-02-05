Microsoft Releases Updates Fixing Intel CPU Vulnerabilities

As you may be aware, over the last few years there have been a number of fairly substantial security issues identified within some specific Intel processors. Whether its ‘Meltdown‘, ‘Spectre‘ or something different, there are, of course, clearly a concern for any of the respective CPU owners.

Well, if you’re using Windows 10, then there’s some news you’re going to want to check out! In releasing a wide range of new updates, Microsoft has issued a number of important security vulnerability fixes for Intel processors. Albeit, very specific updates that only apply to certain processors.

Intel CPU Windows 10 Security Updates

Now, we should note that unlike the ‘normal’ security updates released for Windows 10, this one is a bit more complicated and certainly requires more effort on the users part.

Firstly, this one isn’t automatic. In other words, to get this update, you’re going to have to manually download it and install. There is, however, an important factor there too. You see, the update you need is specifically tied into which version of Windows 10 you are currently using.

intel mds hyperthreading hyper threading

Updates and How to Find the Right One For You!

To start with, please note that these updates are specifically and only for Windows 10. Secondly, they only apply to certain Intel architectures.

  • Denverton
  • Sandy Bridge
  • Sandy Bridge E, EP
  • Valley View
  • Whiskey Lake U

If you own any of the above, you’ll undoubtedly want to download this update. Although we will link them below, please read the rest of the article before piling ahead. There are some more important things you need to know!

As you might tell through the various links, it’s important that you install the update that has been specifically designed for your current version of Windows 10.

So, how do you find out which version of Windows 10 you have installed? Well, the easiest way is to type in your Taskbar search ‘About Your PC’. Open the highlighted app and within there, you should easily find your operating system version.

You are not, of course, obliged to make this update and, of course, don’t have to at all if you don’t own any of those processors. If you do though, then taking the time to do it will likely be advantageous for you in the long run!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

