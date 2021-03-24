Microsoft Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Discord

If you have any involvement within a particular online community or game, the chances are that you almost certainly have a Discord account. It is, after all, a very good application and allows people to connect very effectively through either a PC or smart device. In something that may potentially either please or concern those people who do regularly use it, however, coming in a report via TechPowerUp, Microsoft has reportedly placed a highly-significant bid in order to attempt to acquire the company!

Microsoft to Acquire Discord?

We should note that Discord has been courting the attention of a lot of major tech companies. For example, it is understood that both Epic Games and Amazon have both made inquiries over a potential take-over. As of yet, however, nothing from them has seemingly got past the hurdle of preliminary talks. It is, however, now suggested that Microsoft (similar to what they did with ZeniMax/Bethesda) might have just piled in with a colossally huge offer in order to, pretty much, slam the door on any other potential competition!

What’s the Offer?

Although pending 100% confirmation, it is understood that Microsoft has placed a bid in the region of $10BN (Ten Billion Dollars) for the total acquisition of Discord. Now, is it worth that much? I have no idea! Given that the app successfully logs over 100 million monthly users, however, it not exactly surprising that many tech giants are interested in having a slice of that pie! – As above though, I’m not sure that a lot of its users are going to like the potential of it becoming a Microsoft product.

