Microsoft Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Discord

/ 6 hours ago
microsoft logo

If you have any involvement within a particular online community or game, the chances are that you almost certainly have a Discord account. It is, after all, a very good application and allows people to connect very effectively through either a PC or smart device. In something that may potentially either please or concern those people who do regularly use it, however, coming in a report via TechPowerUp, Microsoft has reportedly placed a highly-significant bid in order to attempt to acquire the company!

Microsoft to Acquire Discord?

We should note that Discord has been courting the attention of a lot of major tech companies. For example, it is understood that both Epic Games and Amazon have both made inquiries over a potential take-over. As of yet, however, nothing from them has seemingly got past the hurdle of preliminary talks. It is, however, now suggested that Microsoft (similar to what they did with ZeniMax/Bethesda) might have just piled in with a colossally huge offer in order to, pretty much, slam the door on any other potential competition!

discord

What’s the Offer?

Although pending 100% confirmation, it is understood that Microsoft has placed a bid in the region of $10BN (Ten Billion Dollars) for the total acquisition of Discord. Now, is it worth that much? I have no idea! Given that the app successfully logs over 100 million monthly users, however, it not exactly surprising that many tech giants are interested in having a slice of that pie! – As above though, I’m not sure that a lot of its users are going to like the potential of it becoming a Microsoft product.

And in something that is admittedly a totally shameless plug, if you want to join the eTeknix Discord server, click on the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!
Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video


Send this to a friend
})