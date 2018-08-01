Microsoft Reveal Sea Of Thieves Has 5 Million Players

Microsoft does not usually reveal game (or indeed console sales figures). It’s a practice they largely stopped after it became clear that they had lost the console war to the PS4. It seems, however, that they do at least want to make a bit of a fuss about the current player figures in Sea of Thieves.

In a report via PCGamesN, Microsoft has reported that the popular sea-faring game has just broken the 5 million player mark. All may not, however, be as it seems.

5 Million Players But How Many Own It?

Microsoft offers their game pass which gives subscribers the chance to access around 100 games for “free”. The subscription-based service costs around £9.99 a month and if you’re a somewhat casual gamer or want access to their (overpriced) games, it’s a convenient way to do it. Given, however, that this includes access to Sea of Thieves, 5 million players does not mean 5 million game sales.

This is something that Microsoft has done in the past and it does muddy the waters somewhat as to what the actual sales for the game really are. We should note that Microsoft has never categorically said how many outright units of the game they have sold. Therefore, despite the number of players, it’s still unclear if the game is actually a success or not.

Sea of Thieves And The Missing Content

When Sea of Thieves launched, I played it and love it. Within days though it became really apparent that the game was lacking a lot in content. With 2 of planned free updates now released, it’s a lot better these days and if you did dip your toe in the ocean, now might be a good time to return.

