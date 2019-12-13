Microsoft Reveals the Xbox Series X Console for Christmas 2020

By this time next year, we fully expect both Sony and Microsoft to have launched their next-generation of gaming consoles. Well, if they haven’t launched by this time next year they’re certainly cutting it fine for the Christmas deadline. A date they are all surely eying-up with the financial benefits that come with the holiday season.

Well, it may have taken them a little while to nail down any specifics, but Microsoft has finally come out swinging by formally announcing and confirming the name of its next-gen console. Ladies and gentleman, may I introduce you to the Xbox Series X. Due to release in the ‘holidays’ (which means Christmas), 2020.

Check it out in the video below!

Microsoft Announce the Xbox Series X

So, we finally have an official name to the next Xbox console, but what do we know about it? Well, although Microsoft didn’t go too in-depth as to the specifications, the following points were confirmed:

Custom CPU chip (believed to be based on AMD Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA)

It will utilize SSD storage

Support for up to 120 fps

Ray Tracing support

8K support

Variable refresh rate

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Dynamic Latency Input (DLI)

A new controller design (compatible with Windows 10 and prior Xbox systems)

What Do We Think?

Well, with the lack of any specific specifications of the console, the actual design and shape of it is perhaps one of the most discussed topics at the moment. Some have compared it to looking like a desktop tower. Others have been less kind comparing it to a mini-fridge. Any way you look at it though, Microsoft clearly needs to hit back at Sony following the relative lack of success seen with the Xbox One.

Admittedly, I don’t think the name is great. Put simply, sequential numbers generally tend to work better. We do though, at least have a name to put the console and a confirmed 2020 release date. Will it win the next-generation of console wars? I doubt it, but you never know!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!