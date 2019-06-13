Microsoft Says Project Scarlett Will Support ‘Older’ Controllers

Microsoft Project Scarlett

At E3 2019, Microsoft confirmed one of the most anticipated releases in the gaming world. Yes, their brand new next-gen console is on the way and will be released in 2020!

While this is clearly fantastic news (and so far all the indications are looking very good) there was a question surrounding what kind of backwards compatibility it would have. Well, while we may not have any answer on games, in a report via Eurogamer, Microsoft has at least confirmed one thing. Many peripherals, currently active on the Xbox One, will work on their new gaming system.

Controllers

While Microsoft hasn’t necessarily committed to all peripherals being compatible, they have at least confirmed one significant point. Namely, that the current Xbox One controllers will work on the console.

While this is good news it also may imply something far more significant. Namely that while Microsoft might be releasing a new console, they might be sticking with their current controller design.

What Do We Think?

Honestly? This is probably a very smart move. Microsoft has made it perfectly clear that they consider their current controller to be of a very high standard. In fairness, an assessment I would also agree with.

It will, however, be very welcome to hear that when the new console does release, we’re not going to have to fork out £50+ on a 2nd controller.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!