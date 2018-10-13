Microsoft To Start Bundling Echo Dots With Xbox One Consoles

Last month, Microsoft announced a partnership with Amazon to bring Dot Echo compatibility to their console. With the addition of the new ‘skill’ Alexa would be able to control your console (nearly) almost entirely by voice command. Whether it be for you to change the volume, launch a game or simply switch it on or off.

As part of the deal though, it looks like Microsoft is planning to expand this to the actual console sales. In a report via UberGizmo, Microsoft is planning to bundle in Dot Echo devices with all Xbox One consoles.

Alexa? Turn On My Xbox Please!

In fairness, the concept is a great idea and adds a little extra incentive for people to choose Xbox. Given how the console has lost significant ground to Sony’s PlayStation, Microsoft has been trying to help promote their console more and such a bundle would certainly be a tempting proposition. When you consider that a Dot Echo costs around £40. It’s a great thing to essentially throw in for free!

When Is It Out?

The console bundle is already available in the US. While it does not appear to be currently out in the UK, a release is surely going to come in the next few days. I can’t see this deal being just a US exclusive!

If you did, therefore, have your eye on getting a current generation console, Microsoft certainly looks a little tempting.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!