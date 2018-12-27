Microsoft To Start Pushing October Update Notifications

Windows 10 October Update

So, at this point, it’s pretty safe to say that the October update for Windows 10 didn’t go entirely to plan. I mean, the fact that it wasn’t released until November should’ve given you a little clue in that regard. When it was initially released in October though, many users were finding that it was accidentally (and practically permanently) deleting their documents folder. This caused Microsoft to pull it and work on the issue. Not a very good start!

This did, of course, have a knock-on effect. Specifically that the official rollout of ray tracing technology (via DirectX-R) was also delayed.

Fortunately, the update did finally arrive, but it seems that Microsoft has been very low-key in actually prompting people to make the update. In fact, many are having to do it manually to get it installed. In a report via Ghacks though, Microsoft is going to start making the update semi-mandatory within the next few days.

What Do You Mean Semi-Mandatory?

Well, this is a personal choice of words, so don’t panic. What is essentially going to happen is that those of you who haven’t made the update should start noticing updates over the next few days. Specifically, the good old-fashioned prompt to ‘restart your computer’ to apply it. In other words, while the update has been relatively benign, Microsoft is going to start making more of an effort to ensure that you are either aware of it or actually install it.

There may, however, be an issue for some users getting prompted to install the update. Specifically for users who have already made the update. These do, however, appear to be isolated and can (reportedly) be fixed by uninstalling the KB4023814 update. This was an update which was originally applied in March 2018. So check that out if it’s not going according to plan for you! We have not, however, confirmed this ourselves. So, in other words, you do this at your own risk. Don’t blame us.

What do you think? Have you made the October update? How did it go for you? Did you have any problems? – Let us know in the comments!