Microsoft Surprises All By Releasing an Xbox 360 Update Patch

At the time of writing it has been 14 years since the Xbox 360 launched and over 2 years since Microsoft officially discontinued the system. As such, you might have been forgiven that in terms of any updates or patches, they were probably finished with the system. I mean, it’s not exactly new technology any more, is it?

Well, following an update to the official product website, Microsoft has surprised many by releasing a new update patch for the system. The first, incidentally, in over a year!

Microsoft Releases Xbox 360 Update Patch

Admittedly, most people these days have likely made the transition to the current generation of consoles. Similar to the PS3, however, there are a number of games that have remained stubbornly locked to the older system. This, despite Microsoft clearly being a lot more open to backwards compatibility than Sony.

As such, while the update is surprising, there are probably still a lot of people still regularly playing on this system! As such, security will still be an important factor. Particularly in online gaming!

What Does the Update Do?

Well, if you’re looking for any fancy features or additions, we’re sorry to disappoint you but this update largely just applies some new security updates (and minor tweaks) to the console.

If you do, however, regularly return to your Xbox 360 (or still actively game on it) don’t be too shocked or worried if the next time you fire it up it prompts you to install an update!

You can learn more about the update via the official Microsoft Xbox 360 website here!

What do you think? Do you still game on an Xbox 360? – Let us know in the comments!