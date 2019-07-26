Microsoft To Change Windows 10 Update Cycles

Over the last couple of years, Windows 10 users have been used to seeing Microsoft release 2 large biannual updates for the operating system. While often coming with lots of new features, we’d be the first to admit that not every update has gone according to plan.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, Microsoft is set to change the manner in which updates are provided. How? Well, by essentially just releasing one major and one minor update each year.

Windows 10 Updates

It should be noted that when it comes to updates, this doesn’t include the security releases which, on average, come out once a month. This is referring to the larger updates which we saw most recently with the ‘May’ update.

It seems, however, that Microsoft is now planning to scale back their ‘bigger’ updates. Starting in 2020, users can now expect one ‘large’ update followed by a smaller (but still relatively substantial one) later in the year.

Why is Microsoft Doing This?

It may be something to do with the fact that many users have been somewhat slow to make the more substantial updates in the past. For example, despite currently being on version 1903, many users are still operating on 1803. A factor that is making Microsoft ‘force’ the May update onto systems.

Whether this new platform will see more adoption success is unclear. Perhaps they’re just running out of steam a little for more substantive Windows 10 updates. If you did, however, find then more than a little inconvenient, this change should hopefully make it better.

What do you think? Have you ever had any problems with Windows 10 updates? Do you think this new format will help? – Let us know in the comments!