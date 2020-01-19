Microsoft to fix Actively Exploited Internet Explorer Security Flaw

Now, the chances are that the vast majority of you reading this probably don’t use Internet Explorer. With around 80% of us using Google Chrome, the remaining 20% is largely split between Edge, Opera, Firefox, etc. with only a tiny portion still using the ‘classic’ Microsoft browser.

Admittedly, the browser has largely been practically defunct for a few years now. That doesn’t, however, mean that there isn’t a lot of people still using it on older computers. I mean, it still works, right?…

Well, it seems that despite its age, there is a pretty significant security flaw that is confirmed as being actively exploited right now! In a report via Engadget, however, the good news is that Microsoft is currently working on fixing plugging the hole in their security! The bad news is, it’s not coming out for around 4-weeks!

Internet Explorer Security Vulnerability

Believed to be specifically affecting IE9, IE10, and IE11 while details of the flaw has not been disclosed, it is believed to allow people to execute code within the user’s PC that can bypass permissions.

In other words, systems can effectively be hijacked. The most concerning aspect, however, is that it has been confirmed that this exploit is currently being actively used!

What Can I Do?

The ‘hotfix’ for the flaw appears to lie in manually placing restrictions on access to jscript.dll via the security settings. Beyond that, however, users are going to have to wait for the patch. An update that isn’t expected to arrive until February 11th. Oh, and yes, this does apparently include IE9 and 10, despite them both being officially in ‘end of life’.

So, at this point, if you are still using Internet Explorer, you have two solid pieces of advice from us. Either make sure you apply that quick fix until the patch is released or, you know, actually just move to a different (and more modern) browser.

What do you think? Do you still use Internet Explorer? – Let us know in the comments!