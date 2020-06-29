Microsoft To Release Budget-Focused Xbox Series S Console?

All going well, Microsoft should confirm the launch of its upcoming Xbox Series X console within the next couple of months. With price being one of the biggest talking points, however, it seems that they might have something secret up their sleeves.

In a report via TechPowerUp, rumors are suggesting that Microsoft is working on a less-powerful, but more budget-friendly alternative. Namely, the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft Xbox Series S

In the report, it is suggested that the Xbox Series S will essentially represent a cut-down version of the main console. With 4 teraflops of graphical power, it will only have around a comparative third of its ‘sister’ product. That being said, such performance may be absolutely ideal for 1080 or 1440p gaming performance.

While the system will largely retain all of the other features of the main system (with the only questions being a blu-ray drive and/or storage options), the main theory is that, like the Xbox One S, this could represent a very attractive proposition to those eager for next-gen gaming, but on more restrictive budgets.

What Do We Think?

While this is all rumor, there is something about it that makes a lot of sense. While the main Xbox Series X main marketing push has been for ultra-fast 4K gaming performance, the reality is that not everyone owns a 4K TV. In addition, given the rather potent hardware such graphical performance requires, it would make the system poorly optimized for many people without a display capable of getting the best out of it!

Pending confirmation (which may or may not come) if this is proven to be true, I could see this Xbox Series X console being a very popular option!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!