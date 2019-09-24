Microsoft To Separate Security Patches From General Updates

It’s hardly any secret that Microsoft is earning (a somewhat deserved) reputation over their update quality. Mostly stemming since the launch of Windows 10. We have, for example, only recently seen an optional update causing havoc and even then the fixes released by Microsoft have (seemingly) only endeavoured to fix one problem and cause two more.

The biggest problem for users, however, is not necessarily the updates, but the manner in which Microsoft delivers them. Put simply, they generally tend to amalgamate both security and software updates all out in the same patch.

In a report via TechSpot, however, there is good news! Microsoft has said that, in the very near future, they are going to do a separation of Church and State by making both security and software updates individual from each other.

Microsoft To Separate Windows 10 Security and Software Patches

So, why is this important or, indeed, good for us humble consumers? Well, in theory, it means that while we will still be able to happily receive our security updates, we can dodge or outright avoid any of the other patches. Well, at least until we know if they are safe or not.

This does, however, also trickle down into other areas such as drivers and general software patches which should, in the very near future, now all appear as ‘optional downloads’.

Do I Need To Do Anything?

It will, of course, likely mean that a regular manual check (or settings adjustment) could be a good idea. Well, when Microsoft introduces this at least which will probably be without a lot of fanfare.

On the whole, however, I think this is probably a smart decision. Windows 10 users haven’t exactly had an easy ride so far.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!