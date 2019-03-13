Microsoft Unveils the Xbox Phantom White Wireless Controller

/ 6 hours ago
Microsoft Unveils the Xbox Phantom White Wireless Controller

Special Edition Available Next Month

Microsoft is announcing yet another special edition version of the Xbox One wireless controller. This time it is called the “Phantom White Special Edition”, following the Phantom Black Special Edition. Except of course, white this time.

The controller transitions from a translucent white with gold mechanical components underneath to an opaque matte white. The buttons, triggers, thumbsticks and bumpers are all glossy white with light grey accents.

Just like other Xbox controllers, the Phantom White is compatible with the Xbox One family of devices. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless Windows 10 integration.

How Much is this Microsoft Phantom White Edition Controller?

The Phantom White Special Edition will be available in retailers worldwide starting April 2 for $69.99 USD. It is also now available for pre-order now via the Microsoft Store.

In select markets, this controller comes with a 14-day trial code for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass.

