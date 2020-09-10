Microsoft Confirms Xbox Series X Release Date & Price!

Following confirmation of both the existence and price of the Xbox Series S (the cut-down version of their next-gen console), while it was certainly pleasant news, it didn’t detract from the fact that all the vast majority of people wanted to know was when the Xbox Series X was hitting shelves and how much it would cost! Well, following a report via Videocardz, we finally have our answer!

Yes, Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will be released on November 10th and it will retail for $499!

Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft Xbox Series X

In announcing the confirmation of both the release date and expected MSRP, Microsoft has said:

“We believe that access to the next generation should be available to everyone. And we know that price is an important factor for many of our fans. To complement Xbox Series X and invite more players into the next generation sooner, we built Xbox Series S—an all-digital, next-gen console designed to deliver everything that is core to next-generation gaming – faster load times, higher frame rates, and richer, more dynamic worlds – in our smallest, sleekest Xbox ever. Developing two consoles in parallel from the beginning enables us to deliver the most powerful console ever in Xbox Series X and make next-gen gaming available and affordable to more players on day one with Xbox Series S.

Empowering you with freedom and choice is core to everything we do at Xbox. In addition to the traditional option of purchasing the new generation of Xbox Series X and S at $499 (Estimated Retail Price) and $299 (Estimated Retail Price) respectively, we’re expanding our Xbox All Access program to 12 countries this holiday, with more to come in 2021.

Whether you’re upgrading to the newest consoles or joining the Xbox family for the first time, Xbox All Access is the easiest way to get the best of Xbox. Xbox All Access provides an Xbox Series X, or Series S, along with 24 months of the full Xbox Game Pass Ultimate experience.”

Microsoft Xbox Series X

Pre-Orders!

The news doesn’t, however, end with this. In finally telling us what we all wanted to know, Microsoft has also confirmed that official pre-orders for both their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will begin on September 22nd. While demand isn’t anticipated to be anywhere near as high for these consoles as the PS5 though, in terms of the staring competition, it seems that Microsoft was willing to blink first.

Now, it’s your turn Sony!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Microsoft Xbox Series X
