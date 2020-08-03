Microsoft Xbox Series X Pre-Orders to Start ‘Soon’

At the time of writing, there is still no confirmed release date (nor price) for either the Xbox Series X or the PS5. Despite the lack of any official news, however, it seems that a confirmed partner of Microsoft may have accidentally let at least one mystery cat out of the bag.

In a report via TechRadar, Australian company “Telstra” has contacted members who signed up for their Xbox Series X news to tell them that pre-orders for the highly-anticipated console will start to be accepted “very soon”.

Xbox Series X Pre-Orders

Now, in fairness, I could tell you right now that pre-orders for the Xbox Series X would (probably) be starting in the very near future. For this to have come from a confirmed Microsoft partner, however, it’s certainly a bit more interesting than just casual theory. The message sent to subscribers states:

“You’ve signed up to receive information about the Xbox Series X. Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X with Xbox All Access will open soon. This offer is exclusive to Telstra customers – so you need a postpaid mobile, mobile broadband or home internet service with us.”

What Do We Think?

With both the PS5 and Xbox Series X likely to release in November (circa November 19th is my (semi-informed) guess by the way) it is, of course, only a matter of time before the Sony/Microsoft confirm this, reveal the prices, and start accepting pre-orders. If ‘very soon’ is to be taken literally, however, it seems that people erring towards the next-gen Microsoft console may find this information out sooner than Sony fans, and potentially in the very near future! Like… maybe the next couple of weeks.

What do you think? Which console are you currently planning on getting? – Let us know in the comments!