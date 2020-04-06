Microsoft’s New Edge is Already the 2nd Most Used Browser

Launching around 3 months ago, the newly updated version of Microsoft’s Edge browser took it a huge leap forward. This was thanks, in no small part, to the adoption of a Chromium-based platform. It’s so good, in fact, that a number of us here at eTeknix have already made the permanent switch to it!

Just how popular has it been since it’s launch, though? Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, users figures released show that the new Edge is already the 2nd most widely used internet browser out there!

Microsoft Edge

Despite still being more than a little new, the figures released show that Microsoft’s new Edge has already gained a 7.59% market share. This has pushed the (arguably more established) Firefox browser down into third place.

While Google Chrome does (unsurprisingly) hold the top spot by a pretty significant margin, don’t expect it to last.

What Do We Think?

While we doubt that there’s anything out there at the moment that could dislodge Chrome from the top spot, we do fully expect its market share to decrease over the coming months. Yes, the old version of Edge wasn’t great. If you are, however, willing to try out the new version, we daresay that many of you will make the swap permanent!

With Microsoft regularly adding new features and updates, as unlikely as it might have sounded a year ago, Edge may be one of the best internet browsers current out there! Well, for the average user at least!

What do you think? Have you tried the new Edge? If so, what are your thoughts on it? – Let us know in the comments!